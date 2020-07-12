/
riverdale
188 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, Little Rock, AR
45 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
5 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
10 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Contact for Availability
Foxglen
8100 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$659
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
950 sqft
The apartment community that features convenient, affordable living in the Foxcroft neighborhood, one of Little Rock's most prestigious areas. A swimming pool with adjacent recreation area provides summer relaxation.
1 Unit Available
301 Kings Row Drive
301 Kings Row Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in located West Little Rock. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms both have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 Unit Available
2805 Foxcroft Road
2805 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in Foxcroft Square! The main living area has tile flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
13 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Contact for Availability
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Contact for Availability
Oakwood Place
25 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
Are you looking for a great price in the perfect location? Come home to Oakwood Place. We are convenient to downtown and the Riverdale area. We have a sparkling pool, fully equipped kitchens and accept pets of all sizes.
1 Unit Available
508 South Valentine St.
508 South Valentine Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1725 sqft
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.
1 Unit Available
2016 W Long 17th St
2016 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$695
1073 sqft
Don't miss this rental opportunity! - We offer affordable homes that can fit just about any budget, and a quick and easy application process you can complete in a matter of a few minutes! Call me today and let's see if we can make our house your
1 Unit Available
717 Appianway St
717 Appianway Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Your Diamond In The Rock *Professionally Cleaned* - Property Id: 306238 Your home is located in an up and coming neighborhood of Capitol View - Stifft Station. With our total remodel now complete, its truly a Diamond in the Rough.
1 Unit Available
708 Rose Street
708 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
This is a really nice, large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Close to dining, shopping, UAMS, and entertainment. Central Heat and Air. Pretty hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher are provided. Tenant pays electricity.
1 Unit Available
3506 West Capitol Avenue
3506 West Capitol Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Nice rental with great location in Central Little Rock. Quick access to freeway to get anywhere. Short drive to Kavanaugh Blvd shops and restaurants and Allsopp Park. Near UAMS and ACH. Stacked washer/dryer included in rental.
1 Unit Available
2216 N Arthur Street
2216 Arthur Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1204 sqft
This cozy three bedroom two bath home has carpet,hardwood and tile flooring,kitchen comes with stove,refrigerator and dishwasher,fireplace with detached garage .
1 Unit Available
306 Rose Street
306 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
This cute two-bedroom house in Hillcrest is within walking distance of UAMS. It has a one-car garage, fenced yard, and a small patio in the back.
1 Unit Available
101 Rice
101 Rice Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$925
1662 sqft
Quaint and Nice 4 BR - 2 Bath or 3 BR with studio/bonus room in Capitol View! Directly across from Ark School for the Deaf on corner of Markham and Rice. Tall Ceilings and Hardwoods and lots of charm. Kitchen has island with gas stove.
1 Unit Available
3523 W W Capitol
3523 W Capitol Ave, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$930
862 sqft
Newly and beautifully remodeled home with an all new kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops. All new hardware, stainless steal appliances, flooring, pantry, light fixtures, laundry, ceiling and wall painting.
1 Unit Available
1500 W 13th St
1500 West 13th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1550 sqft
1 Unit Available
1919 Georgia Avenue
1919 Georgia Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1063 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. To schedule a self-showing call 501=222=1009. .rpmcentralar.com to view pics, video tour, & apply online. Mid-Town Little Rock 2 story town home condo unit overlooking pool and courtyard.
1 Unit Available
1123 S Victory Street
1123 South Victory Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Renovated 2019: 1 Bdrm Apt in Downtown LR. Featuring a spacious private bedroom with an open concept living room/kitchen layout. Washer, Dryer and Microwave in unit. Water is PAID by Owner. Tenant pays electric and must maintain renters insurance.
1 Unit Available
301 Thayer Street
301 Thayer Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1216 sqft
2 bdr/1.5 bath townhome/duplex is located in the Stift Station neighborhood. Close to downtown and in the Blind and Deaf School area on Markham.
1 Unit Available
1116 Garland
1116 Garland Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1618 sqft
Large kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, separate office. Beautiful hardwood floors. Carpet in 1 bedroom and office. Alarm system. One year required, tenant pays all utilities, $40 application fee, $300 per pet for deposit.
1 Unit Available
2021 West Short 17th Street - B
2021 West Short 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$450
624 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Section 8 welcome. Call iRemodel today 501-580-6545. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Section 8 welcome. Call iRemodel today 501-580-6545.