UALR
63 Apartments For Rent Near UA Little Rock
22 Units Available
Boyle Park
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$752
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.
14 Units Available
Heights
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Briarwood
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
306 Rose Street
306 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
This cute two-bedroom house in Hillcrest is within walking distance of UAMS. It has a one-car garage, fenced yard, and a small patio in the back.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4118 B Street
4118 B Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1695 sqft
This classic three bedroom Hillcrest home sits on a hill with a wrap-around front porch. It has off-street parking, with a pad in front & in the rear off the alley.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
811 N Grant
811 Grant Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
811 N Grant is a 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in Hillcrest with private patio, hardwood floors/carpet throughout, washer and dryer connections, and updated kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Capital View
508 South Valentine St.
508 South Valentine Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1725 sqft
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
211 North Spruce Street - 1/2
211 North Spruce Street, Little Rock, AR
Studio
$650
450 sqft
Quaint studio garage apartment located in Hillcrest. Full kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas range. Full bathroom with tub. Shared backyard and driveway. Near UAMS. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
1 Unit Available
John Barrow
8224 W 40th St
8224 West 40th Street, Little Rock, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
2064 sqft
Redwood City Sandcastle - Redwood City SandCastle Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
623 N Pierce St.
623 North Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
623 N Pierce St., Little Rock AR 72205 - Wonderfully updated 2br 2ba in Hillcrest - Real Property Management Central AR.
1 Unit Available
Oak Forest
4319 W 13th Street
4319 West 13th Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$995
1568 sqft
This beautiful four- bedroom home is stunning with a open floor plan. Kitchen is furnished with all stainless steel appliances stove, dish washer, refrigerator, and microwave. All rooms have stained cement floors.
1 Unit Available
Heights
1401 N Pierce Street
1401 North Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
This condo, located in the heart of Little Rock near Heights, Hillcrest, and Midtown shopping and eating and minutes away from either Cantrell and I-630, features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, built in storage, balcony, new hardwood floors,
1 Unit Available
Oak Forest
1600 S Pierce St
1600 South Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1168 sqft
1600 S Pierce St., Little Rock AR 72204 - Nice and affordable 3br 1ba off S University - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website, rpmcentralar.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
5716 C Street
5716 C Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*CHARMING HOME IN THE FAUSETTS NEIGHBORHOOD! This Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Features Nice Wood Floors Throughout, Gas Range, Dishwasher/Disposal, and Washer/Dryer Hookups! BRAND NEW AC UNIT WAS INSTALLED IN JUNE 2020!!! DIRECTIONS:
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
211 1/2 N Spruce Street
211 1/2 N Spruce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
450 sqft
Quaint studio garage apartment located in Hillcrest. Full kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas range. Full bathroom with tub. Shared backyard and driveway. Near UAMS. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
1 Unit Available
Oak Forest
4322 W. 25th Street
4322 West 25th Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1200 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY TO ENJOY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY IS A FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!!! Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are: - Fresh Interior and Exterior
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4900 Lee Ave
4900 Lee Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1475 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website .rpmcentralar.com to view pics, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Large 2 bedroom 2 full bath charmer just off W.
1 Unit Available
John Barrow
2607 Elkhart Drive
2607 Elkhart Drive, Little Rock, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
1675 sqft
This beautiful 5bd-3ba-2ga home in Little Rock has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
1 Unit Available
John Barrow
2717 Vancouver Drive
2717 Vancouver Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1650 sqft
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Little Rock has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
1 Unit Available
Capital View
3523 W W Capitol
3523 W Capitol Ave, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$930
862 sqft
Newly and beautifully remodeled home with an all new kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops. All new hardware, stainless steal appliances, flooring, pantry, light fixtures, laundry, ceiling and wall painting.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
5518 A Street
5518 A Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$630
700 sqft
This apartment has been totally remodeled. It has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances. Bathroom has new granite counter top on the vanity.
1 Unit Available
Capital View
1901 Johnson St
1901 Johnson Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$475
950 sqft
zillow - This is AUI Rentals, this property has a central air and heat, 3 bedroom home for rent. If you have questions, concerns please call or txt at 501-831 0105. Click on the HTML Code to proceed with the application fee.
1 Unit Available
Capital View
3506 West Capitol Avenue
3506 West Capitol Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Nice rental with great location in Central Little Rock. Quick access to freeway to get anywhere. Short drive to Kavanaugh Blvd shops and restaurants and Allsopp Park. Near UAMS and ACH. Stacked washer/dryer included in rental.
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
204 N Fillmore Street
204 North Filmore Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
Located near Markham St. and University Ave. across from St.