107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$739
1175 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
River Mountain
3 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$972
908 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Rock Creek
20 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1084 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
$
Riverdale
10 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Walnut Valley
9 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$715
1134 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Cloverdale Watson
16 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$565
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Briarwood
8 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Woodland Edge
30 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1323 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Berkley
1601 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1050 sqft
// The Berkley Apartments in Little Rock, AR offers the best value in apartment living in the area. Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff, now under new management with Monarch Investment & Management.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Reservoir
19 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1154 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
48 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$824
908 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$959
887 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$980
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
24 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$864
1126 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report. Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Little Rock rents held steady over the past month

Little Rock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Little Rock stand at $728 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Little Rock.
    • While Little Rock's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

