Last updated June 13 2020

56 Cheap Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Cloverdale Watson
15 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$499
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$565
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Berkley
1601 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$605
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1050 sqft
// The Berkley Apartments in Little Rock, AR offers the best value in apartment living in the area. Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff, now under new management with Monarch Investment & Management.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Reservoir
19 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Walnut Valley
8 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$914
1546 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated September 25 at 06:44pm
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$544
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated September 25 at 06:23pm
Downtown Little Rock
Contact for Availability
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$525
2 Bedrooms
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Argenta Homes in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated September 25 at 07:58pm
Hillcrest
Contact for Availability
Oakwood Place
25 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
Are you looking for a great price in the perfect location? Come home to Oakwood Place. We are convenient to downtown and the Riverdale area. We have a sparkling pool, fully equipped kitchens and accept pets of all sizes.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
$
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bentley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Capital View
1 Unit Available
1911 Brown St
1911 Brown Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$555
1496 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
5518 A Street
5518 A Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$630
700 sqft
This apartment has been totally remodeled. It has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances. Bathroom has new granite counter top on the vanity.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
1103 S Victory Unit D Street
1103 South Victory Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Quiet apt. w/convenient downtown location. FULLY renovated March 2020. Water, washer/dryer/microwave INCLUDED w/rent. Apartment is all Electric and Non Smoking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
1103 S Victory Unit B Street
1103 S Victory St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Quiet apt. w/convenient downtown location. FULLY renovated March 2020. Water, washer/dryer/microwave INCLUDED w/rent. Apartment is all Electric and Non Smoking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central High
1 Unit Available
2000 Rice Street
2000 South Rice Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$450
900 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom house on a huge lot with kitchen stove furnished. Tenant to provide own refrigerator. NO PETS allowed. NO HOUSING TENANTS accepted. Tenant to provide own heating and cooling.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Upper Baseline
1 Unit Available
17 Old Glory Court
17 Old Glory Court, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
893 sqft
Cute little apartment in SWLR ! Newly renovated through out . Brand new floor and paint , new kitchen and appliances . Come check it ! Move in ready !

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central High
1 Unit Available
1903 W 19th Street
1903 West 19th Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$550
875 sqft
First months rent is FREE upon approval !! Come view your new home new home!!! The apartment is available to show now and very flexible with the times that are needed to view the apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Capital View
1 Unit Available
610 S Maple
610 South Maple Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
850 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* Cute Duplex Located In Heisman Neighborhood! This 2 Bedroom And 1 Bath Unit Features A Front Porch, Ceiling Fans, And Off Street Parking! AVAILABLE SOON!!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
623 W Daisy L. Gatson Bates Dr.
623 West Daisy L Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
FOR RENT FOR RENT Columbus Brown III Principal Broker Brown and Company Realty P.O. BOX 56763 Little Rock, AR 72215 (501) 580-2052 cell edithb6512@att.net 2 BEDROOMS ONE BATH UPSTAIRS APARTMENT FOR RENT $600.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Upper Baseline
1 Unit Available
4003 Bruno
4003 Bruno Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
820 sqft
A must see spacious triplex. Inside comes with wood floors, plenty of kitchen cabinets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Forest
1 Unit Available
4202 W 17th Street
4202 West 17th Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$625
920 sqft
This is a must see three bedroom home.

June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report. Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Little Rock Rent Report. Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Little Rock rents held steady over the past month

Little Rock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Little Rock stand at $728 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.7%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Little Rock.
    • While Little Rock's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

