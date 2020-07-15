/
University of Central Arkansas
16 Apartments For Rent Near University of Central Arkansas
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Conway
375 Monroe Street, Conway, AR
1 Bedroom
$675
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$890
1153 sqft
Conway's Affordable Luxury Apartments! We offer a unique, small community setting with all the amenities you're looking for. Our floor plans are spacious and well appointed, a very comfortable place for you to call home.
1 Unit Available
806 Mattison Road
806 Mattison Road, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2930 sqft
Large executive home located on oversized corner lot, formal living or dining, oversized great room with fireplace and built ins, 1/2 bath off the laundry room, chef's kitchen with abundance of cabinets and large center island, all kitchen
1 Unit Available
1855 McKennon Street
1855 Mckennon Street, Conway, AR
1 Bedroom
$795
594 sqft
Experience The Village at Hendrix! Great one bedroom apartments in The Village Flats! Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
2750 Archer Lane
2750 Archer Lane, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1636 sqft
2750 Archer Lane - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home with two car garage. Spacious rooms, huge back yard. (RLNE3531058)
1 Unit Available
2365 Dahila
2365 Dahlia, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1489 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5931049)
1 Unit Available
1630 Josh
1630 Josh Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1512 sqft
1630 Josh - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5362033)
1 Unit Available
1230 Clifton Street #11
1230 Clifton Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
880 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom townhome with newer carpet, paint, new appliances including refrigerator, microwave, & washer/dryer, all electric, tile flooring downstairs, 1/2 bath, upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Great location!
1 Unit Available
1625 Appalachain
1625 Appalachain Dr, Conway, AR
Studio
$995
- (RLNE4787068)
1 Unit Available
1313 McNutt Road, #13
1313 Mcnutt Road, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom apartment, window AC & Heat, all electric, open floor plan, electric range & refrigerator, trash included, coin operated laundry facility on site. ***Other units available with same floor plan.*** ***No Pets!***
1 Unit Available
Washington Meadows
2405 Washington Avenue, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
885 sqft
All information available at Deaton Group Realty dot com, including self-showing instructions. Do not call agent. Go to Deaton Group Realty website for all info. 2405 & 2415 Washington Avenue in Conway. Townhouse apartment includes 2 bdrms & 1.
1 Unit Available
702 2nd Unit B
702 2nd St, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5332352)
1 Unit Available
1105 Turnberry Drive
1105 Turnberry Dr, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1820 sqft
NEW Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in West Conway Subdivsion. Granite countertops, stained concrete floors, great location (RLNE5692735)
1 Unit Available
1500 Appalachian
1500 Appalachian Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1044 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4384148)
1 Unit Available
1435 Bean St.
1435 Bean Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
800 sqft
Two bedroom one bath duplex. Large back yard close to colleges and interstate access. Large pound for fishing or relaxing around just across the street.
1 Unit Available
655 Enterprise Ave
655 Enterprise Avenue, Conway, AR
Studio
$2,500
11000 sqft
For more information, contact Laura Hiegel-Williams at (501) 733-3809. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/littlerock/19032198 to view more pictures of this property.
1 Unit Available
407 Oliver
407 Oliver Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1278 sqft
407 Oliver Available 04/11/20 - Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in downtown Conway, with proximity to schools, restaurants and parks. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is the perfect place for you and your family or roommate.