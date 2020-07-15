Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
AR
/
University of Central Arkansas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:05 AM

16 Apartments For Rent Near University of Central Arkansas

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Conway
375 Monroe Street, Conway, AR
1 Bedroom
$675
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$890
1153 sqft
Conway's Affordable Luxury Apartments! We offer a unique, small community setting with all the amenities you're looking for. Our floor plans are spacious and well appointed, a very comfortable place for you to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
806 Mattison Road
806 Mattison Road, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2930 sqft
Large executive home located on oversized corner lot, formal living or dining, oversized great room with fireplace and built ins, 1/2 bath off the laundry room, chef's kitchen with abundance of cabinets and large center island, all kitchen

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1855 McKennon Street
1855 Mckennon Street, Conway, AR
1 Bedroom
$795
594 sqft
Experience The Village at Hendrix! Great one bedroom apartments in The Village Flats! Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and washer/dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2750 Archer Lane
2750 Archer Lane, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1636 sqft
2750 Archer Lane - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home with two car garage. Spacious rooms, huge back yard. (RLNE3531058)

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2365 Dahila
2365 Dahlia, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1489 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5931049)

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1630 Josh
1630 Josh Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1512 sqft
1630 Josh - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5362033)

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1230 Clifton Street #11
1230 Clifton Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
880 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom townhome with newer carpet, paint, new appliances including refrigerator, microwave, & washer/dryer, all electric, tile flooring downstairs, 1/2 bath, upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Great location!

1 of 6

Last updated May 13 at 11:55 AM
1 Unit Available
1625 Appalachain
1625 Appalachain Dr, Conway, AR
Studio
$995
- (RLNE4787068)

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1313 McNutt Road, #13
1313 Mcnutt Road, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
600 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom apartment, window AC & Heat, all electric, open floor plan, electric range & refrigerator, trash included, coin operated laundry facility on site. ***Other units available with same floor plan.*** ***No Pets!***

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Meadows
2405 Washington Avenue, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
885 sqft
All information available at Deaton Group Realty dot com, including self-showing instructions. Do not call agent. Go to Deaton Group Realty website for all info. 2405 & 2415 Washington Avenue in Conway. Townhouse apartment includes 2 bdrms & 1.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
702 2nd Unit B
702 2nd St, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5332352)

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1105 Turnberry Drive
1105 Turnberry Dr, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1820 sqft
NEW Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in West Conway Subdivsion. Granite countertops, stained concrete floors, great location (RLNE5692735)

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1500 Appalachian
1500 Appalachian Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1044 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4384148)

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1435 Bean St.
1435 Bean Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
800 sqft
Two bedroom one bath duplex. Large back yard close to colleges and interstate access. Large pound for fishing or relaxing around just across the street.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
655 Enterprise Ave
655 Enterprise Avenue, Conway, AR
Studio
$2,500
11000 sqft
For more information, contact Laura Hiegel-Williams at (501) 733-3809. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/littlerock/19032198 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
407 Oliver
407 Oliver Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1278 sqft
407 Oliver Available 04/11/20 - Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in downtown Conway, with proximity to schools, restaurants and parks. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is the perfect place for you and your family or roommate.

Similar Pages

Conway Apartments with GarageConway Apartments with Parking
Conway Dog Friendly Apartments
Conway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARSherwood, ARMaumelle, ARBeebe, AR
Hot Springs, ARCabot, ARRussellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central ArkansasUniversity of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
University of Arkansas at Little Rock