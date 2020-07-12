/
midtown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
158 Apartments for rent in Midtown, Little Rock, AR
Last updated October 3 at 09:49pm
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1407 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1919 Georgia Avenue
1919 Georgia Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1063 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. To schedule a self-showing call 501=222=1009. .rpmcentralar.com to view pics, video tour, & apply online. Mid-Town Little Rock 2 story town home condo unit overlooking pool and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7718 S Street
7718 S Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Located near Cantrell Rd. and Mississippi St., this townhome features two and one and a half baths, fully furnished kitchen, and extra storage. $15 Water, Trash, and Sewer Utility Package. SPECIAL OF 1/2 OFF OF THE 1ST MONTH'S RENT.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6301 C Street
6301 C Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
550 sqft
All utilities are included in the rent.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1304 Biscayne Dr
1304 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2410 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Midtown! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, and a den.
Results within 1 mile of Midtown
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$530
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
10 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
22 Units Available
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$752
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Foxglen
8100 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$659
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
950 sqft
The apartment community that features convenient, affordable living in the Foxcroft neighborhood, one of Little Rock's most prestigious areas. A swimming pool with adjacent recreation area provides summer relaxation.
Last updated September 25 at 06:44pm
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$544
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
5716 C Street
5716 C Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*CHARMING HOME IN THE FAUSETTS NEIGHBORHOOD! This Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Features Nice Wood Floors Throughout, Gas Range, Dishwasher/Disposal, and Washer/Dryer Hookups! BRAND NEW AC UNIT WAS INSTALLED IN JUNE 2020!!! DIRECTIONS:
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2216 N Arthur Street
2216 Arthur Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1204 sqft
This cozy three bedroom two bath home has carpet,hardwood and tile flooring,kitchen comes with stove,refrigerator and dishwasher,fireplace with detached garage .
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6601 Bluebird Drive
6601 Blue Bird Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1609 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK!!* HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! Located In Cardinal Heights Addition!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Has A Spacious Yard, A Carport, And Is Over 1600 Square Feet! AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER 2020!!!
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
301 Kings Row Drive
301 Kings Row Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in located West Little Rock. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms both have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Foxcroft Road
2805 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in Foxcroft Square! The main living area has tile flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
5518 A Street
5518 A Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$630
700 sqft
This apartment has been totally remodeled. It has 1 bedroom and 1 bath. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances. Bathroom has new granite counter top on the vanity.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1901 Sanford Drive
1901 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
This property located in the Sturbridge Neighborhood close to Reservoir Rd. and Cantrell Rd. This townhome has two bedrooms, one full bathroom upstairs, and one half bathroom downstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
204 N Fillmore Street
204 North Filmore Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$475
550 sqft
Located near Markham St. and University Ave. across from St.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
214 N Fillmore Street
214 North Filmore Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$550
750 sqft
This community sits in a quiet setting and is located just a few blocks away from shopping, hospital and restaurants. The apartments feature fully furnished kitchens, large living area with eat in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
220 N Monroe Street
220 North Monroe Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$925
1125 sqft
Coming Available July 1st! This two bedroom and one bath home located in the Hillcrest Neighborhood has hardwood floors throughout and a kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer is provided. Fenced Yard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
811 N Grant
811 Grant Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
811 N Grant is a 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in Hillcrest with private patio, hardwood floors/carpet throughout, washer and dryer connections, and updated kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
901 Harrison Street
901 South Harrison Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located within 1 mile of Park Plaza mall, St Vincent hospital, UAMS, Veterans Hospital as well as the Hillary Clinton Children's library.