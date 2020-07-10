114 Luxury Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
16 Units Available
Rock Creek
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$871
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
29 Units Available
Woodland Edge
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,224
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
River Mountain
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$928
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$911
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$971
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
44 Units Available
Riverdale
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$761
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,002
1068 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
23 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$897
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,022
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$774
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Little Rock
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1161 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
36 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$947
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
14 Units Available
Heights
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 09:49pm
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1407 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 07:27pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
11001 Beverly Hills Drive
11001 Beverly Hills Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Great Home In The Heart Of West Little Rock! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Has A Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2-Car Carport And An Open Floor Plan.

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 07:27pm
1 Unit Available
Gibraltar Heights
1818 Mesquite Circle
1818 Mesquite Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* Large Split Level Home In West Little Rock!! This 3 Bed And 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Capital View
508 South Valentine St.
508 South Valentine Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1725 sqft
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
River Mountain
12801 Pleasant Forest Dr
12801 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1450 sqft
Available 09/15/20 Spacious semi-open 3 bedroom in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 311693 This home in West Little Rock has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Capital View
717 Appianway St
717 Appianway Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Your Diamond In The Rock *Professionally Cleaned* - Property Id: 306238 Your home is located in an up and coming neighborhood of Capitol View - Stifft Station. With our total remodel now complete, its truly a Diamond in the Rough.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11 Waldron Circle
11 Waldron Cir, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
11 Waldron Circle Available 08/03/20 All Brick West Little Rock Home - This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a great floor plan has been refreshed and is ready for a new family to enjoy it.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek
5 Eleanor Ct.
5 Eleanor Court, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2190 sqft
5 Eleanor Ct., Little Rock AR 72212 - Large and updated 4br 2.5ba just off Hinson Rd. - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.

July 2020 Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Little Rock Rent Report. Little Rock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Little Rock rents increased slightly over the past month

Little Rock rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Little Rock stand at $730 for a one-bedroom apartment and $882 for a two-bedroom. Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $882 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Little Rock's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

