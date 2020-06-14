Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR with garage

Little Rock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$840
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
45 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Woodland Edge
28 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1154 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,071
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
19 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$724
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1740 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
River Mountain
16 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$672
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$872
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,027
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Otter Creek Crystal
1 Unit Available
31 Westfield Court
31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
220 Gamble Road
220 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
222 Gamble Road
222 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
501 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2007 Shumate Drive
2007 Shumate Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
824 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Beautiful Marlowe Manor 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home Separate Dining Room, 2 Car Garage, And Fenced In Backyard. Partially Furnished. Includes Patio Wood Deck And Neighborhood Pool Across The Street.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
65th Street West
1 Unit Available
7411 debbie Drive
7411 Debbie Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$950
1332 sqft
Excellent home in well established neighborhood, 4 beds/2 baths split master bedroom plan; one car garage; washer/dryer connections, central heat and air; formal living room; kitchen/dining/den combo too.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
2314 Pear Orchard Drive
2314 Pear Orchard Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1484 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM IN WEST LITTLE ROCK! Very Nice One Level Home With Quick Access To The Interstate. Spacious Living Area With A Vaulted Wood Ceiling And A Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Eat-In Galley Kitchen With Bay Window Overlooking Flat Backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Chicot West I-30 South
1 Unit Available
39 Hatfield Drive
39 Hatfield Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK* Lovely Home Just Off Chicot!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced Backyard And Two Car Garage! This Home Also Has Updated Kitchen Floors, Countertops And Cabinets! AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020!!

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Westwood Pecan Lake
1 Unit Available
4717 Timberland Drive
4717 Timberland Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1452 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* LOVELY HOME IN THE TALL TIMBER WEST SUBDIVISION! This Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Home Features A Large Living Room In The Front Area, And A Spacious Den With A Wood Burning Fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Walnut Valley
1 Unit Available
11814 Ashwood Drive
11814 Ashwood Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1107 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* Well Maintained Home Near West Little Rock FIRST MONTH FREE IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY 6-30-2020 This 3 Bedroom And 1.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Chenal Village Circle
30 Chenal Village Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1890 sqft
Chenal Village is a fun-filled community located in West Little Rock near Rahling Road and The Promenade at Chenal. Homes are only minutes away from shopping and dining access.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Markham
1 Unit Available
21 lawrence
21 Lawrence Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
934 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bath home located just North of Markham

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Oak Forest
1 Unit Available
4319 W 13th Street
4319 West 13th Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$995
1568 sqft
This beautiful four- bedroom home is stunning with a open floor plan. Kitchen is furnished with all stainless steel appliances stove, dish washer, refrigerator, and microwave. All rooms have stained cement floors.
City Guide for Little Rock, AR

Ah, Little Rock, Arkansas. You’ve probably heard of it before. No? This Arkansas capital city retains a large portion of its history and a dedication to its presidential contributions. You may not find the White House in Little Rock, but throughout the city's 35 neighborhoods, there's an apartment right for you.

Little Rock is quite creatively named after the geological feature found along the Arkansas River. "La Petite Roche," literally a little rock, became an important signpost for trade transportation in early America. Little Rock is now home to several major large corporations, including Dillard's and the Metropolitan National Bank. These corporations are the bread and butter of the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Little Rock, AR

Little Rock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

