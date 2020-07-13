Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park internet access

Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient. Welcome to your new home across from the Arkansas River. We are minutes from Downtown Little Rock, excellent dining and shopping. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Whether it is spacious apartment living, a cozy wood burning fireplace, downtown location, patios or balconies, or outside storage - we are the place to hang your hat. We also have washer and dryer in every apartment home. Come home to The Everly!