All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like The Everly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
The Everly
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Everly

Open Now until 5:30pm
2501 Riverfront Dr · (501) 263-2639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 gift card if you move in within 4 days
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Riverdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR 72202
Riverdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B201 · Avail. Sep 8

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit A201 · Avail. Sep 2

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C104 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit G103 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit C105 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Everly.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient. Welcome to your new home across from the Arkansas River. We are minutes from Downtown Little Rock, excellent dining and shopping. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. Whether it is spacious apartment living, a cozy wood burning fireplace, downtown location, patios or balconies, or outside storage - we are the place to hang your hat. We also have washer and dryer in every apartment home. Come home to The Everly!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet); $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Everly have any available units?
The Everly has 5 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does The Everly have?
Some of The Everly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Everly currently offering any rent specials?
The Everly is offering the following rent specials: $500 gift card if you move in within 4 days
Is The Everly pet-friendly?
Yes, The Everly is pet friendly.
Does The Everly offer parking?
Yes, The Everly offers parking.
Does The Everly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Everly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Everly have a pool?
Yes, The Everly has a pool.
Does The Everly have accessible units?
No, The Everly does not have accessible units.
Does The Everly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Everly has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Everly?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd
Little Rock, AR 72211
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr
Little Rock, AR 72212
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr
Little Rock, AR 72212
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr
Little Rock, AR 72227
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street
Little Rock, AR 72202
Foxglen
8100 Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave
Little Rock, AR 72223
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive
Little Rock, AR 72227

Similar Pages

Little Rock 1 BedroomsLittle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with ParkingLittle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, AR
Maumelle, ARBeebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, AR
Russellville, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARWard, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Walnut ValleyRock CreekRiverdale
ReservoirMidtownHillcrest
Cloverdale WatsonDowntown Little Rock

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity