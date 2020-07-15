Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 AM
55 Apartments For Rent Near UAMS
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
41 Units Available
Riverdale
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
22 Units Available
Boyle Park
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$752
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Heights
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
$
5 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated September 25 at 07:58 PM
Contact for Availability
Hillcrest
Oakwood Place
25 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
Are you looking for a great price in the perfect location? Come home to Oakwood Place. We are convenient to downtown and the Riverdale area. We have a sparkling pool, fully equipped kitchens and accept pets of all sizes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
6 Units Available
Briarwood
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
306 Rose Street
306 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
This cute two-bedroom house in Hillcrest is within walking distance of UAMS. It has a one-car garage, fenced yard, and a small patio in the back.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4118 B Street
4118 B Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1695 sqft
This classic three bedroom Hillcrest home sits on a hill with a wrap-around front porch. It has off-street parking, with a pad in front & in the rear off the alley.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Capital View
510 Booker Street
510 South Booker Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1557 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Capitol View-Stifft Station. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
811 N Grant
811 Grant Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
811 N Grant is a 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome in Hillcrest with private patio, hardwood floors/carpet throughout, washer and dryer connections, and updated kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Capital View
508 South Valentine St.
508 South Valentine Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1725 sqft
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
211 North Spruce Street - 1/2
211 North Spruce Street, Little Rock, AR
Studio
$650
450 sqft
Quaint studio garage apartment located in Hillcrest. Full kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas range. Full bathroom with tub. Shared backyard and driveway. Near UAMS. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
708 Rose Street
708 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
This is a really nice, large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Close to dining, shopping, UAMS, and entertainment. Central Heat and Air. Pretty hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher are provided. Tenant pays electricity.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
623 N Pierce St.
623 North Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
623 N Pierce St., Little Rock AR 72205 - Wonderfully updated 2br 2ba in Hillcrest - Real Property Management Central AR.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Forest
4319 W 13th Street
4319 West 13th Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$995
1568 sqft
This beautiful four- bedroom home is stunning with a open floor plan. Kitchen is furnished with all stainless steel appliances stove, dish washer, refrigerator, and microwave. All rooms have stained cement floors.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Heights
1401 N Pierce Street
1401 North Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
This condo, located in the heart of Little Rock near Heights, Hillcrest, and Midtown shopping and eating and minutes away from either Cantrell and I-630, features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, built in storage, balcony, new hardwood floors,
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Forest
1600 S Pierce St
1600 South Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1168 sqft
1600 S Pierce St., Little Rock AR 72204 - Nice and affordable 3br 1ba off S University - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website, rpmcentralar.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
5716 C Street
5716 C Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK*CHARMING HOME IN THE FAUSETTS NEIGHBORHOOD! This Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Features Nice Wood Floors Throughout, Gas Range, Dishwasher/Disposal, and Washer/Dryer Hookups! BRAND NEW AC UNIT WAS INSTALLED IN JUNE 2020!!! DIRECTIONS:
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
1116 Garland
1116 Garland Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1618 sqft
Large kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, separate office. Beautiful hardwood floors. Carpet in 1 bedroom and office. Alarm system. One year required, tenant pays all utilities, $40 application fee, $300 per pet for deposit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
211 1/2 N Spruce Street
211 1/2 N Spruce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
450 sqft
Quaint studio garage apartment located in Hillcrest. Full kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, and gas range. Full bathroom with tub. Shared backyard and driveway. Near UAMS. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Forest
4322 W. 25th Street
4322 West 25th Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$725
1200 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME FOR YOUR FAMILY TO ENJOY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY IS A FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!!! Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are: - Fresh Interior and Exterior
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4900 Lee Ave
4900 Lee Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1475 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website .rpmcentralar.com to view pics, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Large 2 bedroom 2 full bath charmer just off W.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Capital View
123 S Schiller St 1
123 South Schiller Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1244 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Near UAMS! - Property Id: 315001 Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a 700 Square Foot Deck overlooking the capitol! Close to downtown, Children's Hospital, Hillcrest and UAMS, this spacious historic structure