Last updated July 13 2020

119 Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Little Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$890
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Last updated July 13
44 Units Available
Riverdale
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$769
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,002
1068 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
Last updated July 12
13 Units Available
River Mountain
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$928
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Last updated July 12
27 Units Available
Woodland Edge
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,239
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,931
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Last updated July 13
15 Units Available
Rock Creek
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$869
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$893
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,003
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Last updated July 13
23 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$774
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Last updated July 13
22 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$897
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,022
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Last updated July 13
8 Units Available
Cloverdale Watson
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$514
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$580
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13
$
13 Units Available
Heights
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Little Rock
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1161 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated July 13
$
5 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Last updated July 13
$
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
Bowman Heights Apartments
420 Markham Mesa Pl, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Experience the finest in convenient living in Little Rock, Arkansas at Bowman Heights Apartments.
Last updated July 13
34 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
Briarwood
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13
22 Units Available
Boyle Park
Parham Pointe
1500 Parham Pointe Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$752
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1072 sqft
WELCOME TO PARHAM POINTE APARTMENTS Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer the comfort and convenience of suburban living. Parham Pointe is a gated community that features a swimming pool, gardens, and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 13
$
10 Units Available
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Last updated July 13
$
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Walnut Valley
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
City Guide for Little Rock, AR

Ah, Little Rock, Arkansas. You’ve probably heard of it before. No? This Arkansas capital city retains a large portion of its history and a dedication to its presidential contributions. You may not find the White House in Little Rock, but throughout the city's 35 neighborhoods, there's an apartment right for you.

Little Rock is quite creatively named after the geological feature found along the Arkansas River. "La Petite Roche," literally a little rock, became an important signpost for trade transportation in early America. Little Rock is now home to several major large corporations, including Dillard's and the Metropolitan National Bank. These corporations are the bread and butter of the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Little Rock, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Little Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

