Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed accessible garage on-site laundry green community hot tub online portal smoke-free community

Looking for an apartment & townhome community, tucked away, yet in a great location? You’ve got it all with Forest Place Apartments in Little Rock, AR. Enjoy more than nine beautifully wooded acres with outdoor amenities including a refreshing pool and picnic areas with a gazebo and BBQ grills. Apartments and townhomes feature spacious floor plans with washer and dryer connections and a private patio or balcony. These are just a few of the advantages of Forest Place. We’d love to show you all this in person. Call us today!