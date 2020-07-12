/
/
/
reservoir
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Reservoir, Little Rock, AR
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$530
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated September 25 at 06:44pm
Contact for Availability
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$544
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1901 Sanford Drive
1901 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
This property located in the Sturbridge Neighborhood close to Reservoir Rd. and Cantrell Rd. This townhome has two bedrooms, one full bathroom upstairs, and one half bathroom downstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3107 Misty Lane
3107 Misty Lane, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1797 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Echo Valley! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Reservoir
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Foxglen
8100 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$659
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
950 sqft
The apartment community that features convenient, affordable living in the Foxcroft neighborhood, one of Little Rock's most prestigious areas. A swimming pool with adjacent recreation area provides summer relaxation.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated October 3 at 09:49pm
Contact for Availability
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1407 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bentley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
11001 Beverly Hills Drive
11001 Beverly Hills Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Great Home In The Heart Of West Little Rock! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Has A Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2-Car Carport And An Open Floor Plan.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2221 Wentwood Valley Drive
2221 Wentwood Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1263 sqft
This lovely townhome located minutes from Cantrell and 1-430, features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the floors are hardwood and carpet. The living room has a functioning fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Foxcroft Road
2805 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath Townhouse is located in Foxcroft Square! The main living area has tile flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7718 S Street
7718 S Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Located near Cantrell Rd. and Mississippi St., this townhome features two and one and a half baths, fully furnished kitchen, and extra storage. $15 Water, Trash, and Sewer Utility Package. SPECIAL OF 1/2 OFF OF THE 1ST MONTH'S RENT.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
315 Malibu Drive
315 Malibu Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1133 sqft
Coming Available Soon. Property Under Remodel. New appliances, New flooring. Property Liability Insurance Required. Renter's Property Liability Insurance Required
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1304 Biscayne Dr
1304 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2410 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This is a 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Midtown! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, and a den.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11621 Rainwood Road
11621 Rainwood Road, Little Rock, AR
Studio
$1,800
1300 sqft
Suite 1, end unit of Rainwood Plaza, located in the Heart of West L.R.! 1300 Sq. Ft. Office Bay with Reception Area, 5 Large Offices, Kitchen, Restroom, Work Area, High Ceilings, Abundant Parking!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11019 Mara Lynn Road
11019 Mara Lynn Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Cute 2BR/1BA Little Rock duplex for rent. Completely renovated and located in a convenient location!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
213 Santa Fe Trail
213 Santa Fe Trl, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1403 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1cp home in Little Rock has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
810 Green Mountain Drive
810 Green Mountain Drive, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$915
1000 sqft
Located between N. Shackleford and Napa Valley, This property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen is furnished. The floors are ceramic tile and carpet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9002 Bailey Road
9002 Baily Road, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1428 sqft
Two story red brick home with lots & lots of curb appeal. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath has the perfect floorplan, 2 bedrooms 1 bath on main level & 2 bedrooms, 1 bath up.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2715 Wentwood Valley
2715 Wentwood Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2593 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* GORGEOUS HOME IN PLEASANT VALLEY! Gracious Living/Dining Space, Huge Family Hearth Room, Eat-In Kitchen With Pantry, Laundry Room And 4 Bedrooms & 2.
Results within 5 miles of Reservoir
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
13 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$928
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.