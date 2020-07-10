Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$774
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
River Mountain
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$928
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$911
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$971
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
44 Units Available
Riverdale
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
The Retreat at Chenal
24800 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$761
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,002
1068 sqft
Enjoy the Chenal Valley with quiet living in a setting surrounded by nature. On top of private entries, enjoy a pool, sun deck, fitness center and indoor basketball court as well as patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
36 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
Reservoir
Colony West
1420 Breckenridge Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$620
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1117 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$947
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Rock Creek
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1220 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Reservoir
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
748 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Walnut Valley
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bentley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 07:27pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut Valley
11001 Beverly Hills Drive
11001 Beverly Hills Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Great Home In The Heart Of West Little Rock! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Has A Beautiful Stone Exterior, 2-Car Carport And An Open Floor Plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Capital View
508 South Valentine St.
508 South Valentine Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1725 sqft
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Capital View
717 Appianway St
717 Appianway Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Your Diamond In The Rock *Professionally Cleaned* - Property Id: 306238 Your home is located in an up and coming neighborhood of Capitol View - Stifft Station. With our total remodel now complete, its truly a Diamond in the Rough.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
1508 S Gaines St 1
1508 South Gaines Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
Wonderfully large 2 bedroom in a Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 303919 Located in the Governor's Mansion Historic District and SOMA, Apt.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
708 Rose Street
708 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
This is a really nice, large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Close to dining, shopping, UAMS, and entertainment. Central Heat and Air. Pretty hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher are provided. Tenant pays electricity.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
306 Rose Street
306 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
This cute two-bedroom house in Hillcrest is within walking distance of UAMS. It has a one-car garage, fenced yard, and a small patio in the back.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Chicot West I-30 South
87 Pinedale Circle
87 Pinedale Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
This secluded 3 bedroom house is full of features. Besides a fenced-in backyard and 2-car garage, the home includes carpets and tile floors, ceiling fans and window coverings, central heat and air, and a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Capital View
3821 W Capitol
3821 West Capitol Avenue, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Totally refurbished a few years ago. Beautiful furnished just like an air bnb. Furniture, TV, dishes, glasses, eating utensils, microwave toaster, everything you need. including linens.

July 2020 Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Little Rock Rent Report. Little Rock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Little Rock Rent Report. Little Rock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Little Rock rents increased slightly over the past month

Little Rock rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Little Rock stand at $730 for a one-bedroom apartment and $882 for a two-bedroom. Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $882 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Little Rock's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

