54 Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Little Rock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
18 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$833
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Briarwood
10 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$840
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Cloverdale Watson
16 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$499
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$565
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
45 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Woodland Edge
27 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
$
Riverdale
9 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,071
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
Turtle Creek
601 Napa Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$618
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
925 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a dog park, tennis court and gym. Close to I-430 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated October 3 at 09:49pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Villas on Cantrell
8101 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$677
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$767
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1407 sqft
The Villas on Cantrell Apartments is a garden-style apartment community consisting of 140 apartment units located in the affluent central area of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
$
Walnut Valley
Contact for Availability
The Bentley
2001 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bentley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2215 Blackwood Road
2215 Blackwood Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath dulex. Hardwood floors. Kitchen has black refrigerator and oven / stove. Stack washer and dryer included. 1 Car carport in the rear for parking. Close to dining and shopping. Jefferson Elementary School District.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
5506 A Street
5506 A Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex apartment in the Midtown / Hillcrest area of Little Rock. Walking distance to Dining, Shopping, UAMS and St. Vincent Hospitals. Hardwood floors.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
708 Rose Street
708 North Rose Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
This is a really nice, large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Close to dining, shopping, UAMS, and entertainment. Central Heat and Air. Pretty hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher are provided. Tenant pays electricity.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
2500 Kavanaugh Boulevard
2500 Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
This is a really neat apartment in the Heart of Hillcrest. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Good sized living, dining, and bedroom. Hardwood flooring throughout. Close to dining, shopping, coffee shops, and UAMS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
1870 S Izard Street Unit 1
1870 South Izard Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$700
1021 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - Water utility Included!!! This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Downtown Neighborhood! The main living area and bedroom both have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capital View
1 Unit Available
3705 W 12th Street Unit 1
3705 West 12th Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$700
1196 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! This beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is located in Stephens! The main living area and bedroom both have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
65th Street West
1 Unit Available
2 HANOVER DRIVE
2 Hanover Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT LANCE GARNER 501-912-6020 - This cute home has been updated! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, family room, wood floors, eat in kitchen, storm cellar, fully fenced, 1 car carport. NO SMOKING! NO SECTION 8 HOUSING (RLNE5171687)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Forest
1 Unit Available
2213 S. Fillmore Street
2213 South Fillmore Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Fair Park/Oak Forest Three Bedroom Bungalow - Property Id: 9014 A single level, 1100 sq foot, cozy, 3-bedroom bungalow on South Fillmore Street in the University District of LIttle Rock. Two living areas and an eat-in kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heights
1 Unit Available
1720 North Grant St
1720 North Grant Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home In the Heights - Property Id: 117619 Beautiful Antique Rock home in the heights. 2 bedroom home with a 2nd floor large man cave. Man cave, with separate shower and toilet, that can be used as a 3rd bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
922 Cumberland St
922 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Large 1 Bedroom apartment in downtown (8-plex) - Property Id: 205866 Beautiful, large one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and lots of closet space in an 8-plex building. Central heat and air. Laundry building on property.
City Guide for Little Rock, AR

Ah, Little Rock, Arkansas. You’ve probably heard of it before. No? This Arkansas capital city retains a large portion of its history and a dedication to its presidential contributions. You may not find the White House in Little Rock, but throughout the city's 35 neighborhoods, there's an apartment right for you.

Little Rock is quite creatively named after the geological feature found along the Arkansas River. "La Petite Roche," literally a little rock, became an important signpost for trade transportation in early America. Little Rock is now home to several major large corporations, including Dillard's and the Metropolitan National Bank. These corporations are the bread and butter of the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Little Rock, AR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Little Rock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

