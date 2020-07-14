Amenities
One Lake Place offers condo-style living, in a gated community that backs up to a greenbelt. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom contemporary apartment homes have a single-car garage and beautiful views. Our central Vancouver location gives you easy SR-500 and I-205 freeway access. We're near the Vancouver Mall, in the North Image neighborhood, which is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and everything else you need. Enjoy easy access to all the outdoor recreation this area has to offer.