Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

One Lake Place

5264 NE 121st Ave · (479) 345-5110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5264 NE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682
North Image

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5264 NE 121st Ave #N115 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 5264 NE 121st Ave #M097 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 5264 NE 121st Ave #M094 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Lake Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
One Lake Place offers condo-style living, in a gated community that backs up to a greenbelt. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom contemporary apartment homes have a single-car garage and beautiful views. Our central Vancouver location gives you easy SR-500 and I-205 freeway access. We're near the Vancouver Mall, in the North Image neighborhood, which is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and everything else you need. Enjoy easy access to all the outdoor recreation this area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Detached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does One Lake Place have any available units?
One Lake Place has 3 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does One Lake Place have?
Some of One Lake Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Lake Place currently offering any rent specials?
One Lake Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Lake Place pet-friendly?
Yes, One Lake Place is pet friendly.
Does One Lake Place offer parking?
Yes, One Lake Place offers parking.
Does One Lake Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One Lake Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One Lake Place have a pool?
No, One Lake Place does not have a pool.
Does One Lake Place have accessible units?
Yes, One Lake Place has accessible units.
Does One Lake Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Lake Place has units with dishwashers.

