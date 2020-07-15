Haven Park

Lease Length: 10-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $400, $800 or $1,600 DOC; $99 deposit Special!
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/$50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply, 50 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: 40/50
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.