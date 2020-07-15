All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like Haven Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
Haven Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Haven Park

7508 Northeast 45th Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA 98662
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 002 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 863 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haven Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
online portal
smoke-free community
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day. Our community features a private dog park, BBQ grilling station, outdoor gathering space and walking trails. Relax in your new apartment home, featuring; fully-equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and in-home washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $400, $800 or $1,600 DOC; $99 deposit Special!
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/$50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply, 50 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: 40/50
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $40
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haven Park have any available units?
Haven Park has 2 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Haven Park have?
Some of Haven Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haven Park currently offering any rent specials?
Haven Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haven Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Haven Park is pet friendly.
Does Haven Park offer parking?
Yes, Haven Park offers parking.
Does Haven Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Haven Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Haven Park have a pool?
No, Haven Park does not have a pool.
Does Haven Park have accessible units?
Yes, Haven Park has accessible units.
Does Haven Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haven Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Haven Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St
Vancouver, WA 98663
The Hudson
500 East 13th Street
Vancouver, WA 98660
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98662
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Somerset Terrace
13607 SE 19th St
Vancouver, WA 98683
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr
Vancouver, WA 98662

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Places
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity