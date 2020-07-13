Village at Cascade Park Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool cc payments e-payments garage hot tub internet access package receiving accessible

Village at Cascade Park offers convenient luxury living in Vancouver, Washington that is ideal for any lifestyle. Choose from our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans ranging from 750 to 1235 square feet. Each home features newly remodeled interiors with vaulted ceilings, lavish windows, and patios/balconies so you can enjoy the breathtaking views of beautiful Vancouver from home. For your convenience, each home features oversized closets and in-home washers and dryers, as well as garages so you don't have to worry. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with quality appliances and a breakfast bar. Cozy fireplaces and hookups for cable and internet will ensure that you feel at home. Schedule a private tour today to see all that our Vancouver apartments have to offer and find the home that's right for you!