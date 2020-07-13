All apartments in Vancouver
Village at Cascade Park Apartments

501 SE 123rd Ave · (360) 205-1727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N103 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit E025 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit B002 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Z190 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit T138 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,447

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit C009 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,627

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Cascade Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
accessible
Village at Cascade Park offers convenient luxury living in Vancouver, Washington that is ideal for any lifestyle. Choose from our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans ranging from 750 to 1235 square feet. Each home features newly remodeled interiors with vaulted ceilings, lavish windows, and patios/balconies so you can enjoy the breathtaking views of beautiful Vancouver from home. For your convenience, each home features oversized closets and in-home washers and dryers, as well as garages so you don't have to worry. Enjoy gourmet kitchens with quality appliances and a breakfast bar. Cozy fireplaces and hookups for cable and internet will ensure that you feel at home. Schedule a private tour today to see all that our Vancouver apartments have to offer and find the home that's right for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Cascade Park Apartments have any available units?
Village at Cascade Park Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Village at Cascade Park Apartments have?
Some of Village at Cascade Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Cascade Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Cascade Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Cascade Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Cascade Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Village at Cascade Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Village at Cascade Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Village at Cascade Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at Cascade Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Cascade Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Village at Cascade Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Village at Cascade Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Village at Cascade Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Village at Cascade Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Cascade Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
