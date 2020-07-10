Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Now leasing newly renovated 1, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans in Vancouver’s Cascade Park neighborhood.



We believe that where you live should make you feel good. That your home should be comfortable, easy and convenient. Which is why we have been working tirelessly to be able to offer fully renovated homes at Somerset Terrace. Our upgraded apartments are now fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, hard surface countertops, new cabinetry and durable luxury vinyl tile flooring. Explore available floor plans here.