Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Somerset Terrace

13607 SE 19th St · (833) 279-2599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13607 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now leasing newly renovated 1, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans in Vancouver’s Cascade Park neighborhood.

We believe that where you live should make you feel good. That your home should be comfortable, easy and convenient. Which is why we have been working tirelessly to be able to offer fully renovated homes at Somerset Terrace. Our upgraded apartments are now fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, hard surface countertops, new cabinetry and durable luxury vinyl tile flooring. Explore available floor plans here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset Terrace have any available units?
Somerset Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Somerset Terrace have?
Some of Somerset Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Somerset Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Somerset Terrace offers parking.
Does Somerset Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Somerset Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset Terrace have a pool?
No, Somerset Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Somerset Terrace have accessible units?
No, Somerset Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Somerset Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset Terrace has units with dishwashers.
