13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom Upper Unit Condo in gated community - This upper unit condo in the Renaissance Condo Community features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. High ceilings, a skylight, and a warm color scheme provides a bright and open space. The living room is quiet and a fireplace gives the whole space a cozy feel. The condo also comes equipped with a single car garage. Washer/dryer included.
Move-In Costs:
Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $1,650/month
Deposit: $1,650
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)
No pets allowed.
Please call Real Property Management Vancouver (360) 883-4881 for more information or to schedule a showing!
