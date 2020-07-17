Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning fireplace

13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom Upper Unit Condo in gated community - This upper unit condo in the Renaissance Condo Community features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. High ceilings, a skylight, and a warm color scheme provides a bright and open space. The living room is quiet and a fireplace gives the whole space a cozy feel. The condo also comes equipped with a single car garage. Washer/dryer included.



Move-In Costs:



Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older

Rent: $1,650/month

Deposit: $1,650

Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350

Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)



No pets allowed.



Please call Real Property Management Vancouver (360) 883-4881 for more information or to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5095802)