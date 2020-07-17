All apartments in Vancouver
13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78

13210 Southeast 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13210 Southeast 7th Street, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom Upper Unit Condo in gated community - This upper unit condo in the Renaissance Condo Community features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. High ceilings, a skylight, and a warm color scheme provides a bright and open space. The living room is quiet and a fireplace gives the whole space a cozy feel. The condo also comes equipped with a single car garage. Washer/dryer included.

Move-In Costs:

Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $1,650/month
Deposit: $1,650
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)

No pets allowed.

Please call Real Property Management Vancouver (360) 883-4881 for more information or to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5095802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 have any available units?
13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 have?
Some of 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 currently offering any rent specials?
13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 pet-friendly?
No, 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 offer parking?
Yes, 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 offers parking.
Does 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 have a pool?
No, 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 does not have a pool.
Does 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 have accessible units?
No, 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 does not have accessible units.
Does 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13210 SE 7th Street Unit Q-78 does not have units with dishwashers.
