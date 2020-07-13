All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
206 NE 126th Ave · (360) 328-1968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684
Fircrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit FF059 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,377

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit NN137 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit G082 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
The Park at Mill Plain is a 2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and was voted 'Top Rated Apartment Community' on ApartmentRatings four years in a row! Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA feature bright and spacious floor plans designed for maximum comfort. Within easy access to I-205, the Columbia River, downtown Portland and Vancouver, you'll experience vibrant city living with all the benefits of a secluded suburban address. With a professional and friendly management team dedicated to our residents' satisfaction, The Park at Mill Plain is waiting to welcome you home.

Call us for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $225
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $150, 2 pets $250
limit: 2 Pets Maximum. Pets over 40 lbs must be in lower level apartment.
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Dogs
fee: $250
Cats
fee: $150
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,377 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
