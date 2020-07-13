The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes

Amenities
The Park at Mill Plain is a 2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and was voted 'Top Rated Apartment Community' on ApartmentRatings four years in a row! Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA feature bright and spacious floor plans designed for maximum comfort. Within easy access to I-205, the Columbia River, downtown Portland and Vancouver, you'll experience vibrant city living with all the benefits of a secluded suburban address. With a professional and friendly management team dedicated to our residents' satisfaction, The Park at Mill Plain is waiting to welcome you home.
Call us for a tour today!