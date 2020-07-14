Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry coffee bar guest parking smoke-free community

At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury. Each home features exciting details like granite countertops, tile backsplash, full-sized washers and dryers, and wood-style plank floors. Modern, open floor plans are spacious and inviting, while private patios offer outdoor relaxation.



The Groove’s social spaces give you plenty of reasons to stay home, too. You can retreat at the pool and spa. Gather with friends and make new ones, at the social lounge. Get in a good workout in our fitness center or unwind and enjoy a quiet evening on your private patio. Located in picturesque Vancouver, WA. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and lush greenery. This quaint community in cozy Hazel Dell, is just moments away from eateries, convenient shopping outlets and diverse entertainment. Near Interstate 5 and minutes away from D