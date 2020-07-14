All apartments in Vancouver
The Groove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

The Groove

Open Now until 6pm
900 NE Minnehaha St · (360) 763-0981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 NE Minnehaha St, Vancouver, WA 98665
Northeast Hazel Dell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B16 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit C14 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit D03 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Groove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
coffee bar
guest parking
smoke-free community
At The Groove Apartments, you’ll fit right in. One and two bedroom newly renovated apartments, all stylishly designed with a dash of elevated luxury. Each home features exciting details like granite countertops, tile backsplash, full-sized washers and dryers, and wood-style plank floors. Modern, open floor plans are spacious and inviting, while private patios offer outdoor relaxation.

The Groove’s social spaces give you plenty of reasons to stay home, too. You can retreat at the pool and spa. Gather with friends and make new ones, at the social lounge. Get in a good workout in our fitness center or unwind and enjoy a quiet evening on your private patio. Located in picturesque Vancouver, WA. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and lush greenery. This quaint community in cozy Hazel Dell, is just moments away from eateries, convenient shopping outlets and diverse entertainment. Near Interstate 5 and minutes away from D

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Up to 35 lbs and restricted by breed
Parking Details: Reserved parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Groove have any available units?
The Groove has 7 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Groove have?
Some of The Groove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Groove currently offering any rent specials?
The Groove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Groove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Groove is pet friendly.
Does The Groove offer parking?
Yes, The Groove offers parking.
Does The Groove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Groove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Groove have a pool?
Yes, The Groove has a pool.
Does The Groove have accessible units?
No, The Groove does not have accessible units.
Does The Groove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Groove has units with dishwashers.
