Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Carriage Park Apartments! Conveniently located near Route 500 and I-205, you will have direct access to Downtown Vancouver as well as a multitude of local parks! You will also enjoy gourmet dining and shopping within walking distance of the Vancouver Mall.



Come explore our spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Vancouver, WA. All of which boast wood burning fireplaces and full size washer and dryers! Enjoy a stroll around our beautifully landscaped community, take a dip in our pool or hot tub, or work out at our fully equipped fitness center.