Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court e-payments

Rock Creek Commons is situated for quick access to Columbia River Gorge or the Cascade Mountains, with a closer alternative of Hockinson Meadows Community Park lending convenience to outdoor activities. Nearby restaurants include Los Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, Crave Grille, and Hula Boy Charbroil, with local favorites like Fairway Coffee just down the street. Just a ten-minute drive away, Orchards Plaza Shopping Center and Orchards Market Center give plenty of options for shopping. For even more options and entertainment, Portland is just a short 30-minute commute to take part in all this dynamic city has to offer.