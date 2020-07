Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center internet access

Highland Hills is a luxury gated apartment community nestled in the beautiful highlands of East Salmon Creek that is sure to exceed your expectations. Located directly across from Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital and The Vancouver Clinic, Highland Hills offers both comfort and convenience. Our proximity to local parks, the WSU campus, I-205 & I-5 with shopping, dining and entertainment just minutes away makes our location ideal for both work and play.