907 S. 94th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great rambler with attached single car garage, large deck and fully fenced yard. Wood laminate flooring largely throughout. Most appliances are newer. Custom paint, white millwork and upgraded doors add tasteful touches. This home is currently a two bedroom, but used to be a three bedroom. The former third bedroom located off the kitchen makes a great den, formal dining room or play area.



EASY ACCESS TO I-5 AND HWY-512



Available soon! Showings by appointment only.



MONTHLY RENT: $1525.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1500.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



Visit ClockwisePM.com, select the property and click on "schedule showing" to request a viewing. Call 253-201-1356 for more information



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly. Please see our website for the full screening criteria.



Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.