907 S. 94th St
Last updated March 11 2020 at 2:17 AM

907 S. 94th St

907 South 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

907 South 94th Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great rambler with attached single car garage, large deck and fully fenced yard. Wood laminate flooring largely throughout. Most appliances are newer. Custom paint, white millwork and upgraded doors add tasteful touches. This home is currently a two bedroom, but used to be a three bedroom. The former third bedroom located off the kitchen makes a great den, formal dining room or play area.

EASY ACCESS TO I-5 AND HWY-512

Available soon! Showings by appointment only.

MONTHLY RENT: $1525.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1500.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

Visit ClockwisePM.com, select the property and click on "schedule showing" to request a viewing. Call 253-201-1356 for more information

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly. Please see our website for the full screening criteria.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

