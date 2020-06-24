All apartments in Tacoma
858 S 86th St
858 S 86th St

858 South 86th Street · No Longer Available
Location

858 South 86th Street, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c280da6058 ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/c280da6058 - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831 - Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates - Beautifully remodeled home with private yard - Bright with large windows and spacious closets - The home features air conditioning and a detached one car garage - Fabulous location in the heart of Tacoma, minutes from the freeway - Quiet and private street with ample parking - Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks - Last month\'s rent due at move in - Video Tour Coming Soon! Appliances: Freezer CoolingSystems: Wall FloorCoverings: Laminate HeatingFuels: Electric HeatingSystems: Wall Num parking spaces: 2 RoofTypes: Composition ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 S 86th St have any available units?
858 S 86th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 S 86th St have?
Some of 858 S 86th St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 S 86th St currently offering any rent specials?
858 S 86th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 S 86th St pet-friendly?
No, 858 S 86th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 858 S 86th St offer parking?
Yes, 858 S 86th St offers parking.
Does 858 S 86th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 858 S 86th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 S 86th St have a pool?
No, 858 S 86th St does not have a pool.
Does 858 S 86th St have accessible units?
No, 858 S 86th St does not have accessible units.
Does 858 S 86th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 858 S 86th St does not have units with dishwashers.
