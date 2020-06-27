Amenities

Charming Tacoma 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex

This first floor unit of the duplex is full of old world charm! The unit is approximately 1,200 square feet and has high ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. There are two large bedrooms and one bathroom. The utility room includes a washer and dryer. There is covered front deck and a detached one car garage. This unit is located close to 6th avenue shops and restaurants. No Smoking, One Cat or One Small Dog Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



811 N Cedar Street

Tacoma, WA 98406



Rent: $1,375.00/ month

Deposit: $1,275.00

Flat Fee for Water and Sewer $75.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

(RLNE5005054)