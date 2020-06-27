All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

811 N Cedar Street

811 North Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

811 North Cedar Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Tacoma 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex - Charming Tacoma 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex
This first floor unit of the duplex is full of old world charm! The unit is approximately 1,200 square feet and has high ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. There are two large bedrooms and one bathroom. The utility room includes a washer and dryer. There is covered front deck and a detached one car garage. This unit is located close to 6th avenue shops and restaurants. No Smoking, One Cat or One Small Dog Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

811 N Cedar Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Rent: $1,375.00/ month
Deposit: $1,275.00
Flat Fee for Water and Sewer $75.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5005054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 N Cedar Street have any available units?
811 N Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 N Cedar Street have?
Some of 811 N Cedar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 N Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 N Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 N Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 N Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 811 N Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 811 N Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 811 N Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 N Cedar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 N Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 811 N Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 N Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 811 N Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 N Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 N Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
