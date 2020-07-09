Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:26 PM
8014 S Sheridan Ave
8014 South Sheridan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8014 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e6125c012 ----
3 bedroom 1 bath rambler newly remodeled with 1 car garage. deck off back slider and fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8014 S Sheridan Ave have any available units?
8014 S Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8014 S Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 8014 S Sheridan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8014 S Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8014 S Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 S Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8014 S Sheridan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 8014 S Sheridan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8014 S Sheridan Ave offers parking.
Does 8014 S Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 S Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 S Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 8014 S Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8014 S Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 8014 S Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 S Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 S Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
