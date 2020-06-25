All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
7627 S Yakima Ave
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:53 AM

7627 S Yakima Ave

7627 Yakima Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7627 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Recently Remodeled South End Gem with Large Fenced Yard - Recently remodeled gem with possible 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Home features 2 bedrooms on main level with full bath and possibly 3rd and 4th bedroom and half bath up. Large living room and office/den space. Galley style kitchen with all stainless appliances that include side by side fridge, glass top electric stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and garbage disposal. Hook ups for washer and dryer. 1 car detached garage with street access and alley access 2 car large detached garage with 220 hook ups and 3rd door for access to fully fenced large back yard. 2 covered patios for enjoying the great space this home offers.
Dogs considered on a case by case basis, with aggressive breed restrictions

Rental Requirements:
Credit Score 600 Minimum
Monthly Income 3x Monthly Rent

#3024

Jason @havenrent.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4805462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7627 S Yakima Ave have any available units?
7627 S Yakima Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7627 S Yakima Ave have?
Some of 7627 S Yakima Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7627 S Yakima Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7627 S Yakima Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7627 S Yakima Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7627 S Yakima Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7627 S Yakima Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7627 S Yakima Ave offers parking.
Does 7627 S Yakima Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7627 S Yakima Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7627 S Yakima Ave have a pool?
No, 7627 S Yakima Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7627 S Yakima Ave have accessible units?
No, 7627 S Yakima Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7627 S Yakima Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7627 S Yakima Ave has units with dishwashers.
