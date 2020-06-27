All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:31 AM

7439 S G St

7439 South G Street · No Longer Available
Location

7439 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our home is a 3 bed 1 bathroom fully renovated home with a very large fully fenced yard. Laminate floors run throughout the house. Zillow shows old photos of the bedrooms but there is no longer carpet in our home. There is a dishwasher, all stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in the unit.

Bed rooms measure in at
Bedroom 1 12 x 12.5 ft
Bedroom 2 12 x 11.5 ft
Bedroom 3 9 x 9.5 ft
We allow most pets. Dogs and cats are welcome and we have no dog breed restrictions. The home is ready to rent as soon as December 1st 2019. ADT security will be included with the rental price. Renters insurance is required. The property also includes an on site storage shed to save you money and time so you don't need a storage unit. Off street parking is included and can accommodate 4-5 vehicles. The driveway has a locked gate. Feel free to reach out with any questions.

Please contact me to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 S G St have any available units?
7439 S G St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7439 S G St have?
Some of 7439 S G St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 S G St currently offering any rent specials?
7439 S G St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 S G St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7439 S G St is pet friendly.
Does 7439 S G St offer parking?
Yes, 7439 S G St offers parking.
Does 7439 S G St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7439 S G St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 S G St have a pool?
No, 7439 S G St does not have a pool.
Does 7439 S G St have accessible units?
No, 7439 S G St does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 S G St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7439 S G St has units with dishwashers.
