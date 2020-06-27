7439 S G St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our home is a 3 bed 1 bathroom fully renovated home with a very large fully fenced yard. Laminate floors run throughout the house. Zillow shows old photos of the bedrooms but there is no longer carpet in our home. There is a dishwasher, all stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in the unit.



Bed rooms measure in at

Bedroom 1 12 x 12.5 ft

Bedroom 2 12 x 11.5 ft

Bedroom 3 9 x 9.5 ft

We allow most pets. Dogs and cats are welcome and we have no dog breed restrictions. The home is ready to rent as soon as December 1st 2019. ADT security will be included with the rental price. Renters insurance is required. The property also includes an on site storage shed to save you money and time so you don't need a storage unit. Off street parking is included and can accommodate 4-5 vehicles. The driveway has a locked gate. Feel free to reach out with any questions.



Please contact me to schedule a viewing.