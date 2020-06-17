All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 6 2019

708 S J St

708 South J Street · No Longer Available
Location

708 South J Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc0863d07b ---- Exquisite updates in this Victorian Row House in Tacoma?s Theatre District. Brazilian Cherry floors , high ceilings, traditional millwork add to the historic charm. Stunning kitchen with plenty of cupboard and work space. Upstairs Master with 5 piece bath. Off Street Parking. Washer/Dryer hookups. Easy access to 705, I-5, major thoroughfares. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.nnWe do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.n 12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 S J St have any available units?
708 S J St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 S J St have?
Some of 708 S J St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 S J St currently offering any rent specials?
708 S J St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 S J St pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 S J St is pet friendly.
Does 708 S J St offer parking?
Yes, 708 S J St offers parking.
Does 708 S J St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 S J St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 S J St have a pool?
No, 708 S J St does not have a pool.
Does 708 S J St have accessible units?
No, 708 S J St does not have accessible units.
Does 708 S J St have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 S J St does not have units with dishwashers.
