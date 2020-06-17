708 S J St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc0863d07b ---- Exquisite updates in this Victorian Row House in Tacoma?s Theatre District. Brazilian Cherry floors , high ceilings, traditional millwork add to the historic charm. Stunning kitchen with plenty of cupboard and work space. Upstairs Master with 5 piece bath. Off Street Parking. Washer/Dryer hookups. Easy access to 705, I-5, major thoroughfares. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



