6839 S. Sheridan Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Amazing Home w/LOTS of Upgrades! - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Rambler with white marble/slab counter tops, Beautiful Engineered Hardwood and Red Oak Flooring. This home offers a large, fenced back yard that is great for entertaining!



Rent: $1,695.00 and Deposit is $1,650.00.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.



(RLNE5251639)