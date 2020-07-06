All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 13 2019

6839 S. Sheridan Ave

6839 South Sheridan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6839 South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Home w/LOTS of Upgrades! - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Rambler with white marble/slab counter tops, Beautiful Engineered Hardwood and Red Oak Flooring. This home offers a large, fenced back yard that is great for entertaining!

Rent: $1,695.00 and Deposit is $1,650.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates.

(RLNE5251639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6839 S. Sheridan Ave have any available units?
6839 S. Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6839 S. Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 6839 S. Sheridan Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6839 S. Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6839 S. Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6839 S. Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6839 S. Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6839 S. Sheridan Ave offer parking?
No, 6839 S. Sheridan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6839 S. Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6839 S. Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6839 S. Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 6839 S. Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6839 S. Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 6839 S. Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6839 S. Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6839 S. Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

