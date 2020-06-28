6832 S Puget Sound Avenue

Amenities

This updated craftsman features 2 bdrms and 1 bath on main and 2 small rooms upstairs. New laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, sink and counter tops. Fresh, new interior and exterior paint as well as new gutters and downspouts. Replaced side sewer last year (permitted and inspected by city of Tac). This is a great low maintenance home and if you like gardening, you'll love the soil here. Off street parking, fenced backyard, and garden shed. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1650.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.