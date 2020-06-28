All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

6832 S Puget Sound Avenue

6832 South Puget Sound Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6832 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This updated craftsman features 2 bdrms and 1 bath on main and 2 small rooms upstairs. New laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, sink and counter tops. Fresh, new interior and exterior paint as well as new gutters and downspouts. Replaced side sewer last year (permitted and inspected by city of Tac). This is a great low maintenance home and if you like gardening, you'll love the soil here. Off street parking, fenced backyard, and garden shed. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $1650.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue have any available units?
6832 S Puget Sound Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6832 S Puget Sound Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue offers parking.
Does 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue have a pool?
No, 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6832 S Puget Sound Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
