6826 Lawrence St

Four Bedroom Remodeled Home - Be the first to live in this just remodeled home. Just over 2000 square feet, four bedroom, two bathroom home that has a large eat-in kitchen with updated stainless-steel appliances, open floor plan with bamboo floors, new furnace and water heater, fully remodeled bathroom, new carpets, double-pane windows for increased energy efficiency, freshly painted interior and exterior, upgraded all electrical and plumbing fixtures, new deck installed great for summer BBQ's and entertaining. Alley access for off-street parking and fully fenced yard.



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

1895.00 Monthly Rent - Owner is willing to accept a 2 year lease agreement.

1895.00 Refundable Security Deposit

47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age

Pet Deposit if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100.



