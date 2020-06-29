All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

6826 Lawrence St

6826 South Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

6826 South Lawrence Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four Bedroom Remodeled Home - Be the first to live in this just remodeled home. Just over 2000 square feet, four bedroom, two bathroom home that has a large eat-in kitchen with updated stainless-steel appliances, open floor plan with bamboo floors, new furnace and water heater, fully remodeled bathroom, new carpets, double-pane windows for increased energy efficiency, freshly painted interior and exterior, upgraded all electrical and plumbing fixtures, new deck installed great for summer BBQ's and entertaining. Alley access for off-street parking and fully fenced yard.

Move In Cost Are As Follows:
1895.00 Monthly Rent - Owner is willing to accept a 2 year lease agreement.
1895.00 Refundable Security Deposit
47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age
Pet Deposit if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.
Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Call or text Paul Hanken with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100.

(RLNE5155027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

