Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

6511 N. 51st St.

6511 North 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

6511 North 51st Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
APPROVED APPLICATION - Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in N. Tacoma. - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in N. Tacoma. Walking distance to Point Defiance Zoo and Ruston. Enjoy the open concept floor plan with a light and bright kitchen. Kitchen was recently updated with an island/eating bar, new appliances, counter tops, subway tile back splash and lighting. Dining room off of kitchen. Family room with new electric fireplace. New laminate hardwood flooring on most of main floor. Walls are covered in designer wallpaper. Two bedrooms downstairs with updated main bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer and door leading to backyard. Over sized master bedroom suite takes up entire top floor. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Large walk in closet. Updated master bathroom with dual sinks and tiled floors. New entertainment deck leads to a spacious fenced backyard with utility shed.

Close to Point Defiance Park and Zoo, Ruston, Point Ruston, Vashon Ferry, restaurants, shopping and movie theater.

Sorry no smoking and no cats. Dogs are considered case by case with an extra $500 deposit.

Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5612288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 N. 51st St. have any available units?
6511 N. 51st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6511 N. 51st St. have?
Some of 6511 N. 51st St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 N. 51st St. currently offering any rent specials?
6511 N. 51st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 N. 51st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6511 N. 51st St. is pet friendly.
Does 6511 N. 51st St. offer parking?
No, 6511 N. 51st St. does not offer parking.
Does 6511 N. 51st St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6511 N. 51st St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 N. 51st St. have a pool?
No, 6511 N. 51st St. does not have a pool.
Does 6511 N. 51st St. have accessible units?
No, 6511 N. 51st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 N. 51st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6511 N. 51st St. does not have units with dishwashers.

