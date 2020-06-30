6511 N. 51st St.

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICATION - Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in N. Tacoma. - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in N. Tacoma. Walking distance to Point Defiance Zoo and Ruston. Enjoy the open concept floor plan with a light and bright kitchen. Kitchen was recently updated with an island/eating bar, new appliances, counter tops, subway tile back splash and lighting. Dining room off of kitchen. Family room with new electric fireplace. New laminate hardwood flooring on most of main floor. Walls are covered in designer wallpaper. Two bedrooms downstairs with updated main bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer and door leading to backyard. Over sized master bedroom suite takes up entire top floor. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Large walk in closet. Updated master bathroom with dual sinks and tiled floors. New entertainment deck leads to a spacious fenced backyard with utility shed.



Close to Point Defiance Park and Zoo, Ruston, Point Ruston, Vashon Ferry, restaurants, shopping and movie theater.



Sorry no smoking and no cats. Dogs are considered case by case with an extra $500 deposit.



Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



