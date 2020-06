Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6430 S Wapato St -



Available now! call (253) 584-8200 to schedule a viewing.

This home features a very spacious fenced backyard complete with a garden and a large deck, ideal for entertaining. Plenty of parking space for added convenience. Don't Miss out on this unit it's going to go fast!



Pet Policy: OK with $250 pet fee.

$250 non-refundable admin fee upon move-in.



(RLNE2337442)