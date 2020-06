Amenities

Have you always wanted to live in a house like the one from UP? Now's your chance! 1890 Victorian, 3 bdrms/1.75 bath, hardwoods, gas stove, fenced yard, garage & off street parking! Walk to State Street Beer Co, Bluebeard Coffee, The Red Hot, Ice Cream Social. Super close to UPS & UW Tacoma is a quick bike ride away. You can bring your dog with you, too-- we love dogs! 1 year lease, Sec deposit $1500 + $500 pet fee. Subject to background check, $45 per occupant over 18.