6234 South Oakes St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2 Bedroom Home! Oversized Garage! - Welcome to this great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! With 900 sqft of living space, a fireplace, basement and 2 car garage, this will not last long! Located minutes from local freeways for easy commuting, nestled in Tacoma and near all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



Step inside this beautiful home and notice the neutral paint color, hardwood floors and white millwork. Just beyond the door is the great living room with brick fireplace and built-in shelving surround. Next, is the fantastic kitchen featuring crisp white cabinets and eat in dining area.



Down the hall are the two adorable bedrooms and hall bathroom.



The basement boasts laundry with washer & dryer included, and shelving for added storage.



The large fully-fenced yard includes an oversized 2 car garage and covered patio all ready for BBQ's and entertaining.



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



(RLNE4059506)