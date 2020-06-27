All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

6212 21st St NE

6212 21st Street Northeast
Location

6212 21st Street Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Executive home in NE Tacoma - Pending application

Flawless new construction home with tons of extra touches. Large open lay out features beautiful gourmet kitchen with large island that is perfect for entertaining. High end appliances and washer and dryer stay. Upstairs Features Vaulted ceilings, Stone gas fireplace, Separate office space / 5th bedroom, and Large master on the main with lovely 5 piece on-suit bath. Spacious lower level features family room, utility room, full bathroom, 2 bedrooms & storage room. Covered front porch, nice back deck & back patio. 3 car attached garage. Pet may be considered on case by case basis.

Richard@havenrent.com

#888

(RLNE4403369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 21st St NE have any available units?
6212 21st St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 21st St NE have?
Some of 6212 21st St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 21st St NE currently offering any rent specials?
6212 21st St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 21st St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6212 21st St NE is pet friendly.
Does 6212 21st St NE offer parking?
Yes, 6212 21st St NE offers parking.
Does 6212 21st St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6212 21st St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 21st St NE have a pool?
No, 6212 21st St NE does not have a pool.
Does 6212 21st St NE have accessible units?
No, 6212 21st St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 21st St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 21st St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
