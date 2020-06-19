620 S Ainsworth Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

*Photos are of a different property posted with permission and reflect what the remodel will look like after completion. Completion date June 2020. This property is available on a rent to own basis, subject to approval. Short term rental available while in process of buying. Inquire for details. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1900 Deck Fireplace 1,200 sq ft COMPLETE REMODEL WILL FEATURE: - Modern finishes throughout - Stainless steel appliances - New entry doors, door handles and closet doors throughout -New flooring throughout - New landscaping *Estimated completion date is June 2020 Note: Property will be staged, staging will be removed, property doesn't come furnished.



(RLNE5734451)