All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 620 S Ainsworth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
620 S Ainsworth Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

620 S Ainsworth Ave

620 South Ainsworth Avenue · (425) 460-4980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

620 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Photos are of a different property posted with permission and reflect what the remodel will look like after completion. Completion date June 2020. This property is available on a rent to own basis, subject to approval. Short term rental available while in process of buying. Inquire for details. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1900 Deck Fireplace 1,200 sq ft COMPLETE REMODEL WILL FEATURE: - Modern finishes throughout - Stainless steel appliances - New entry doors, door handles and closet doors throughout -New flooring throughout - New landscaping *Estimated completion date is June 2020 Note: Property will be staged, staging will be removed, property doesn't come furnished.

(RLNE5734451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 S Ainsworth Ave have any available units?
620 S Ainsworth Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 S Ainsworth Ave have?
Some of 620 S Ainsworth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 S Ainsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
620 S Ainsworth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 S Ainsworth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 620 S Ainsworth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 620 S Ainsworth Ave offer parking?
No, 620 S Ainsworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 620 S Ainsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 S Ainsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 S Ainsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 620 S Ainsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 620 S Ainsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 620 S Ainsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 620 S Ainsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 S Ainsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 620 S Ainsworth Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aero
9314 S Ash St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity