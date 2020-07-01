All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 617 South Meyers St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
617 South Meyers St.
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:42 AM

617 South Meyers St.

617 South Meyers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

617 South Meyers Street, Tacoma, WA 98465
West End

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Move in Special** Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom home close to Titlow - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
* Rent: $1,650.00
* Available: Immediately!
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Security Deposit: $1,650.00
* Tenant Responsible for all Utilities
* Admin Fee: $250
* Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Completely updated!!! remodeled kitchen w/new floors, counters, backsplash, stove, and dishwasher. Bathroom remodel with new sink cabinet, shower/tub, and new floors. New fixtures, paint and carpet throughout. Use upstairs as the third bedroom or as a bonus room or both. Lots of well-lighted storage. Ready to move in! Close to Titlow Beach and across the street from Geiger Montessori School, close to shopping and bus line.

Pet policy allows for one pet up to 45 lbs.

*** SPECIAL*** If you submit your application and take possession by November 1st we will waive your application fees AND admin fee of $250.00****

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5173101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 South Meyers St. have any available units?
617 South Meyers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 South Meyers St. have?
Some of 617 South Meyers St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 South Meyers St. currently offering any rent specials?
617 South Meyers St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 South Meyers St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 South Meyers St. is pet friendly.
Does 617 South Meyers St. offer parking?
No, 617 South Meyers St. does not offer parking.
Does 617 South Meyers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 South Meyers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 South Meyers St. have a pool?
No, 617 South Meyers St. does not have a pool.
Does 617 South Meyers St. have accessible units?
No, 617 South Meyers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 617 South Meyers St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 South Meyers St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus