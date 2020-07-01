617 South Meyers St.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Move in Special** Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom home close to Titlow - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

* Rent: $1,650.00

* Available: Immediately!

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Security Deposit: $1,650.00

* Tenant Responsible for all Utilities

* Admin Fee: $250

* Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Completely updated!!! remodeled kitchen w/new floors, counters, backsplash, stove, and dishwasher. Bathroom remodel with new sink cabinet, shower/tub, and new floors. New fixtures, paint and carpet throughout. Use upstairs as the third bedroom or as a bonus room or both. Lots of well-lighted storage. Ready to move in! Close to Titlow Beach and across the street from Geiger Montessori School, close to shopping and bus line.



Pet policy allows for one pet up to 45 lbs.



*** SPECIAL*** If you submit your application and take possession by November 1st we will waive your application fees AND admin fee of $250.00****



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



