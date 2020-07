Amenities

Unobstructed view of Puget Sound and Commencement Bay entire back side of the house. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, open concept kitchen/dining/living areas with full view of water. Heated hardwood floors. Huge kitchen. Massive deck to entertain friends and family looking out over the harbor. Standby generator. Gas furnace/water heater with heat pump for AC in the summer. Conveniently located between Old Town & Stadium District so you can walk to the waterfront (Ruston Way) or to the Stadium shopping area where the new light rail is being built. Video tour available online upon request. Applications accepted on Zillow.com to prequalify for walk-through of the property.

