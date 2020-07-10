All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 610 So Steele St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
610 So Steele St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

610 So Steele St

610 South Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

610 South Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 2+ Bedroom Home in Tacoma - This 2+ bedroom 1 bath craftsman home is 1,100 sf and was built in 1940. The home features a fully fenced yard, available RV parking, forced air, dining room, vaulted ceilings, walking in pantry, skylights, and ceiling fans with an open floor plan. Washer and Dryer included. Also within walking distance to the trendy 6th Ave shops and restaurants! Pets are negotiable. No Smoking Property.

Apply at www.mcnallymanagement.com

610 South Steele St.
Tacoma, WA 98405

Rent: $1,695.00/ month
Deposit: $1,595.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available June 5th
Call for information
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE5823890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 So Steele St have any available units?
610 So Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 So Steele St have?
Some of 610 So Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 So Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
610 So Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 So Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 So Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 610 So Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 610 So Steele St offers parking.
Does 610 So Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 So Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 So Steele St have a pool?
No, 610 So Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 610 So Steele St have accessible units?
No, 610 So Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 So Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 So Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus