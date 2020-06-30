All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6023 S Verde St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6023 S Verde St
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

6023 S Verde St

6023 South Verde Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6023 South Verde Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Almost new Tacoma 5 bedroom rental - Available Now! 1888 sq ft, 5 beds, 2.5 baths, granite counter tops, laminate hardwood floors. Check the views of the Olympic Mt range out the master bedroom windows. Nice open great room off of the kitchen. Fenced in private back yard. The home is located close to easy freeway access. Parking in back from alley for off street parking. 12 month minimum term. No smoking. First month and refundable deposit (one month) Call agent to view.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5434827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 S Verde St have any available units?
6023 S Verde St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 S Verde St have?
Some of 6023 S Verde St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 S Verde St currently offering any rent specials?
6023 S Verde St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 S Verde St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6023 S Verde St is pet friendly.
Does 6023 S Verde St offer parking?
Yes, 6023 S Verde St offers parking.
Does 6023 S Verde St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 S Verde St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 S Verde St have a pool?
No, 6023 S Verde St does not have a pool.
Does 6023 S Verde St have accessible units?
No, 6023 S Verde St does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 S Verde St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 S Verde St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus