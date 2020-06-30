6023 S Verde St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Almost new Tacoma 5 bedroom rental - Available Now! 1888 sq ft, 5 beds, 2.5 baths, granite counter tops, laminate hardwood floors. Check the views of the Olympic Mt range out the master bedroom windows. Nice open great room off of the kitchen. Fenced in private back yard. The home is located close to easy freeway access. Parking in back from alley for off street parking. 12 month minimum term. No smoking. First month and refundable deposit (one month) Call agent to view.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5434827)