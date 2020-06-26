All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 15 2019 at 3:33 PM

5825 S Warner

5825 South Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

5825 South Warner Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5825 S Warner Available 06/24/19 1 bedroom home with fenced yard $1095 discounted rent - Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent in Tacoma! Nice and clean, storage shed in fenced back yard. Efficient kitchen with range and refrigerator. Separate laundry porch with storage space and side exit. Carpet in bedroom, decent sized closet. Laminate floors throughout living room and kitchen. Small adult pet (under 25lbs weight) allowed with a $500 pet deposit and an additional $25 per month pet rent. The base rent of $1195 will be DISCOUNTED to $1095 if this and pet rent (if any), are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month, $1000 deposit.
Please call Sandco Properties at 253-475-4557 to schedule a viewing or for more information about this home. You can also visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com for contact, rental info, applications and more!

(RLNE4222257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 S Warner have any available units?
5825 S Warner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 S Warner have?
Some of 5825 S Warner's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 S Warner currently offering any rent specials?
5825 S Warner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 S Warner pet-friendly?
Yes, 5825 S Warner is pet friendly.
Does 5825 S Warner offer parking?
No, 5825 S Warner does not offer parking.
Does 5825 S Warner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 S Warner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 S Warner have a pool?
No, 5825 S Warner does not have a pool.
Does 5825 S Warner have accessible units?
No, 5825 S Warner does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 S Warner have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 S Warner does not have units with dishwashers.
