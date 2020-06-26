Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5825 S Warner Available 06/24/19 1 bedroom home with fenced yard $1095 discounted rent - Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent in Tacoma! Nice and clean, storage shed in fenced back yard. Efficient kitchen with range and refrigerator. Separate laundry porch with storage space and side exit. Carpet in bedroom, decent sized closet. Laminate floors throughout living room and kitchen. Small adult pet (under 25lbs weight) allowed with a $500 pet deposit and an additional $25 per month pet rent. The base rent of $1195 will be DISCOUNTED to $1095 if this and pet rent (if any), are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month, $1000 deposit.

Please call Sandco Properties at 253-475-4557 to schedule a viewing or for more information about this home. You can also visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com for contact, rental info, applications and more!



(RLNE4222257)