Tacoma, WA
5713 N. 42nd St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

5713 N. 42nd St

5713 North 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5713 North 42nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5713 N. 42nd St Available 04/04/20 Beautiful North-End 3 BD/1Bath Home - Available early April, this adorable 3 Bed/1 Bath open concept home is completely remodeled. The location is fantastic as it is minutes from Point Defiance Zoo/Aquarium Park, Ruston Way, 6th Avenue and downtown all areas in which you can enjoy the outdoors, waterfront, dining, shopping and entertainment. It is also close to Hwy 16 & Hwy 705. This home has been upgraded for energy efficiencies with new insulation, furnace, and roof. The 1 car detached garage includes additional secured storage space. Enjoy the outdoors in this pet friendly home that has a large fenced backyard with sizable patio. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

HOME FEATURES:
Beautiful hardwood flooring
Kitchen with quartz counters, new Stainless-Steel appliances, and shaker cabinets
Washer/Dryer
Forced Air/Gas Heating
Plenty of parking
Fully remodeled bathroom with double sinks

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
Application processing time is 1-3 business days.
Please review Application Criteria prior to applying.
$50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
$10 Monthly Admin Fee (Includes furnace filter replacement)
Security Deposit: $2050 ($250 NR Cleaning)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 additional deposit per pet (if applicable)

(RLNE4774065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 N. 42nd St have any available units?
5713 N. 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 N. 42nd St have?
Some of 5713 N. 42nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 N. 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5713 N. 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 N. 42nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5713 N. 42nd St is pet friendly.
Does 5713 N. 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 5713 N. 42nd St offers parking.
Does 5713 N. 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5713 N. 42nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 N. 42nd St have a pool?
No, 5713 N. 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 5713 N. 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 5713 N. 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 N. 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 N. 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
