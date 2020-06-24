Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5713 N. 42nd St Available 04/04/20 Beautiful North-End 3 BD/1Bath Home - Available early April, this adorable 3 Bed/1 Bath open concept home is completely remodeled. The location is fantastic as it is minutes from Point Defiance Zoo/Aquarium Park, Ruston Way, 6th Avenue and downtown all areas in which you can enjoy the outdoors, waterfront, dining, shopping and entertainment. It is also close to Hwy 16 & Hwy 705. This home has been upgraded for energy efficiencies with new insulation, furnace, and roof. The 1 car detached garage includes additional secured storage space. Enjoy the outdoors in this pet friendly home that has a large fenced backyard with sizable patio. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



HOME FEATURES:

Beautiful hardwood flooring

Kitchen with quartz counters, new Stainless-Steel appliances, and shaker cabinets

Washer/Dryer

Forced Air/Gas Heating

Plenty of parking

Fully remodeled bathroom with double sinks



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

Application processing time is 1-3 business days.

Please review Application Criteria prior to applying.

$50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

$10 Monthly Admin Fee (Includes furnace filter replacement)

Security Deposit: $2050 ($250 NR Cleaning)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 additional deposit per pet (if applicable)



(RLNE4774065)