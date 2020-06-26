All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5643 South J. St

5643 South J Street · No Longer Available
Location

5643 South J Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5643 South J. St Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning Tudor home w/ 3 bd, Unfin. Basement, 2 ba, 1 car garage with approx. 2,132 SQ FT located in the beautiful city of Tacoma! This home offers a brand new-updated kitchen with stainless-steel & white appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, formal dining room and great room, gas fireplace, large master bedroom, and 1 car garage w/ workbench. Backyard is fully fenced.

Rent: $1,995.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 30lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE4921485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

