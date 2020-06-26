Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5643 South J. St Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning Tudor home w/ 3 bd, Unfin. Basement, 2 ba, 1 car garage with approx. 2,132 SQ FT located in the beautiful city of Tacoma! This home offers a brand new-updated kitchen with stainless-steel & white appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, formal dining room and great room, gas fireplace, large master bedroom, and 1 car garage w/ workbench. Backyard is fully fenced.



Rent: $1,995.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 30lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE4921485)