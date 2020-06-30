All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

5613 S I St

5613 South I Street · No Longer Available
Location

5613 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Classic Tacoma 2 Bedroom Bungalow - **Application Pending**
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath near Tacoma Mall!! Stainless steel appliances in galley kitchen with eating area and plenty of counter and cabinet space and tile back splash. The bathroom has tiled shower and heated floors. Front loading Washer/Dryer included! Large deck and patio space adorn the beautifully landscaped backyard space with shed. Centrally located near shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-5 for commuters and close to JBLM. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis.

#3104
Jason@havenrent.com

Rental Terms:
Rent 1550.00
Security Deposit 1550.00
1 year lease required

Rental Requirements
Income 3x Monthly rent 4650.00 Minimum
Credit Score 600 Minimum
Rental History 3 years

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5503298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 S I St have any available units?
5613 S I St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5613 S I St have?
Some of 5613 S I St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 S I St currently offering any rent specials?
5613 S I St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 S I St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5613 S I St is pet friendly.
Does 5613 S I St offer parking?
Yes, 5613 S I St offers parking.
Does 5613 S I St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5613 S I St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 S I St have a pool?
No, 5613 S I St does not have a pool.
Does 5613 S I St have accessible units?
No, 5613 S I St does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 S I St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 S I St does not have units with dishwashers.

