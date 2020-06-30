5613 S I St

Amenities
Classic Tacoma 2 Bedroom Bungalow - **Application Pending**
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath near Tacoma Mall!! Stainless steel appliances in galley kitchen with eating area and plenty of counter and cabinet space and tile back splash. The bathroom has tiled shower and heated floors. Front loading Washer/Dryer included! Large deck and patio space adorn the beautifully landscaped backyard space with shed. Centrally located near shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-5 for commuters and close to JBLM. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis.
#3104
Jason@havenrent.com
Rental Terms:
Rent 1550.00
Security Deposit 1550.00
1 year lease required
Rental Requirements
Income 3x Monthly rent 4650.00 Minimum
Credit Score 600 Minimum
Rental History 3 years
No Cats Allowed
