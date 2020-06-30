5613 S I St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Classic Tacoma 2 Bedroom Bungalow - **Application Pending**

Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath near Tacoma Mall!! Stainless steel appliances in galley kitchen with eating area and plenty of counter and cabinet space and tile back splash. The bathroom has tiled shower and heated floors. Front loading Washer/Dryer included! Large deck and patio space adorn the beautifully landscaped backyard space with shed. Centrally located near shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-5 for commuters and close to JBLM. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis.



Rental Terms:

Rent 1550.00

Security Deposit 1550.00

1 year lease required



Rental Requirements

Income 3x Monthly rent 4650.00 Minimum

Credit Score 600 Minimum

Rental History 3 years



No Cats Allowed



