5310 25th Street North East

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Be the first to live in this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home! With 2,825 sqft of open living space, upgrades galore and attention to detail, this home will not last long! Located in Browns Point (Harbor View Heights), on an elevated plateau with several views of Commencement Bay and an ideal central location in the Puget Sound. Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Step inside this beautiful home and notice the neutral colors for easy decorating and upgrades throughout. A main level bedroom with full bathroom is first for added convenience. The large great room comes with a cozy fireplace and slider door for access to the outside. The fenced backyard is all ready for BBQ's and entertaining. The gormet kitchen features rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double oven, quartz countertops, oversized pantry for added storage and large island. This room is ideal for gatherings! Up the grand staircase is a landing/bonus room area. Three more adorable bedrooms and hall bath with double sinks and and large vanity are next. The fantastic master boasts a large walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite 5-piece bath. A convenient laundry room with washer & dryer hookups and storage room complete this home! Sorry, no pets. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.